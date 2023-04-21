Met Opera in HD - Champion

At Regal Cinema- Salmon Run Mall
Met Opera Live in the Cinema
Met Opera Live in the Cinema(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

When Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones opened the Met’s 2021–22 season to universal acclaim, it marked a historic moment in the annals of the company. Now, the six-time Grammy Award–winning composer’s operatic retelling of the dramatic story of boxer Emile Griffith arrives in New York. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green stars as the closeted young hatmaker-turned-prizefighter, who rises from obscurity to become world champion and, in one of the great tragedies in sports history, kills his homophobic archrival in the ring. Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads a stellar cast that also features bass-baritone Eric Owens as Griffith’s older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer’s estranged mother, alongside mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as bar owner Kathy Hagen. Director James Robinson—whose productions of Fire and Porgy and Bess brought down the house—oversees the staging, and Camille A. Brown, whose choreography electrified audiences in Fire and Porgy, also returns.

Live simulcast from NYC, Saturday April 29 12;55 pm

Encores on Wednesday, May 3 1:00 and 6:30 pm

Click here for Fathom Events

Metropolitan Opera PAGE

