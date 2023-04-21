North Country Heart Walk coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Heart Walk is coming soon.

Stacy Spaziani is regional director of the American Heart Association and Wendy Hinman, a heart attack survivor, chairs this year’s Heart Walk.

The walk is at Jefferson Community College on Saturday, April 29.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and there’s an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Besides the walk, there’s an herb and spice drive, and a sneaker drive for schools that can’t provide sneakers to all their students. Sneakers can be new or gently used.

You can learn more at northcountryheartwalk.org.

