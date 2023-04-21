Paula Bresett, 73, of Ogdensburg

Ms. Bresett passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Paula Bresett, age 73, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00AM in Ogdensburgh Cemetery with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Ms. Bresett passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Paula is survived by a daughter; Michelle Fortin, and her husband Allen, of Lynn Haven, FL, four sisters; Donna Morkis, and her husband Alan, of Lisbon, Sue Miller, and her husband Steven, of Waddington, Patty Bell, of Ogdensburg, and Tina Denny, and her husband Greg, of Heuvelton, two grandchildren; Erin Fortin, of Liberty, NY, and Matthew Fortin, of Ogdensburg, a brother in law, Fred Richardson, of Tupper Lake, a very close friend Rosemary LaJoy, and many nieces, nephews, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Elizabeth Lefever, a sister; Cathy Richardson.

Paula was born on October 3, 1949 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Bean) Lefever. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Paula first went to work for Augsberry Industries and then went to work for Shade Roller, later she worked for ACCO where she retired due to ill health. On December 7, 2002, Paula married Walter Bresett at their home; Walter predeceased her in 2018.

Paula enjoyed camping, four wheeling, going to the casino with her friends and sister, she loved her cats; especially her cat named Pretty Boy. She enjoyed watching Chicago PD and Chicago Fire.

Donations may be made in Paula’s name to the Dr. Ravinder N. Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Ave Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

