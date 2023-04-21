Peter G. Fluckiger, 54, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Peter G. Fluckiger, 54, died April 17th, at his residence. There will be no services at this time.

Peter was born April 19th, 1968, in Watertown, the son of Joseph and Patricia Gillot Fluckiger. He attended area schools.

He was an Independent Contractor for years in the area.

Peter enjoyed scuba diving, gardening, woodworking, hunting, and gaming.

Surviving is one son, Daniel; one sister, Mary Fish of Dexter; one brother, Joseph (Simone) Fluckiger II of LaFargeville; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Joseph, who died July 2013, 2022, and his mother, Patricia, who died December 17th, 2022.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.