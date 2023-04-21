Ribbon cut at Watertown’s new mental health urgent care

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A mental health urgent care in Watertown is one step closer to opening.

Nearly 100 people attended a ceremonial ribbon cutting at Citizen Advocate’s Behavioral Health Campus on State Street Friday morning.

The more than 11,000-square-foot facility took nearly nine months to complete.

The facility will provide 24-hour-a-day mental health and addiction services without the need for a referral or appointment.

The campus includes spaces for both adults and children, including spaces to stay overnight.

“This service, this is a game changer for the north country. We’re able to treat people same day, no referral. We’re trying to make it less complex for people to get into care,” said James Button, president & CEO of Citizen Advocates.

The clinic officially opens on May 1 with initial hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., pending state approval to operate 24 hours a day.

