Richard G. Rushlow, 73, of Carthage

Richard G. Rushlow, 73, formerly of the East Road Adult Home, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday afternoon April 21, 2023, at the Jefferson County Hospice Home in Watertown, New York. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard G. Rushlow, 73, formerly of the East Road Adult Home, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday afternoon April 21, 2023, at the Jefferson County Hospice Home in Watertown, New York.

The service for Mr. Rushlow will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home with Roger Mono, officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Service from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm at the Funeral Home. A burial with Military Honors will immediately follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

He was born on May 27, 1949, to the late Gilbert Arthur & Elizabeth Myrtle (Noyes)Rushlow in Carthage, NY. He graduated from Carthage High School. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1968-1971. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service, Medal, 3 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooter, Marksman, and Army Commendation Medal.

He married Vickie McAvoy on July 8, 1972, the marriage ended in divorce.

Richard was an auto & machine mechanic, he retired from Northland Electric Motors after 29 years of service, also for Taylor Implement, and Thesier Paving in Carthage, NY, retiring early due to a disability in 1997.

He is survived by his children, Tammy Rushlow, and her companion Nicklaw Glenn, Great Bend; Darcie (Sean) Lewis, Watertown; his 4- Grandchildren, Rae Thorington & companion, Clarence Henson, Emma Thorington, Michala Lewis, Leigh Lewis, along with his Great-Grandchildren, Keon & Dreydon and Tebari Henson. He is also survived by several siblings, Nancy Campany, Carthage; Robert Rushlow, Carthage; Dorothy (David) Moses, Carthage; and Rosemary Bauter, Natural Bridge.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Travis Rushlow; his siblings, Jerry Rushlow, Larry Rushlow, and Jenny Rhone, a niece Aubrey Barlow and his brothers-in-law’s, Ray Campany, Llyod Rhone, and Thomas Bauter.

He enjoyed wrestling in high school, car races loved watching wrestling and old movies on TV, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Memorial donations can be made in Richard’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy and sign the tribute wall for Mr. Rushlow’s family please visit, www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.