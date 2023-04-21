Smith pleads not guilty to Durham, Freeman murders

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A man accused of two murders in St. Lawrence County has pleaded not guilty to all charges in a 14-count indictment, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Forty-seven-year-old Adam Smith was arraigned in county court Friday morning.

He’s accused of killing 72-year-old Ronald “Huck” Durham of Gouverneur and 67-year-old William Freeman of Rossie.

Friends and family of both Durham and Freeman were in the courtroom for the arraignment.

Durham was stabbed in the neck in the town of Gouverneur on February 11. His body was found at East Riverside Cemetery. Freeman was found dead on March 2 in his home at 258 County Route 10 in the town of Rossie.

Other charges in the indictment handed up by a grand jury on April 6 include second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, robbery, assault, burglary, and third- and fourth-degree grand larceny.

First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Smith faces two consecutive life sentences.

Smith is from Lake Placid and has a residence in the town of Gouverneur. He is being held without bail in the county jail.

