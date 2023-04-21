Traveling Anne Frank exhibit visits Orleans Public Library

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A north country library is hosting a World War II-era exhibit.

For the next three weeks, the Orleans Public Library has a traveling Anne Frank exhibit on display from the Anne Frank Center USA.

On one side, it lays out two timelines simultaneously - Anne’s life and Germany’s events leading up to and during World War II.

The library’s director says LaFargeville Central School has several field trips of all grade levels booked to come to learn from the exhibit.

“We have supportive materials, workbooks that go with this, manuals that go with this. In addition to that, I do extra research to encourage them. Who knows? Maybe one of them will be the next writer; maybe Anne will inspire them,” said Stacy Snyder-Morse, library director.

The library was able to get the exhibit thanks to a grant it received from the American Library Association.

Snyder-Morse says the library was one of only 200 libraries in the country to get the humanities grant.

