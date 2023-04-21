Veronica Marion Cook, 79, of Akwesasne

Veronica Marion Cook, 79, of Cook Road, passed away Wednesday evening, April 19, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Veronica Marion Cook, 79, of Cook Road, passed away Wednesday evening, April 19, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.

Veronica was born at the family home on Cook Road in Akwesasne, the daughter of the late James Basil and Nancy M. (Thomas) Cook and attended school at Salmon River. She first married Jimmy Jenson, who predeceased her. She later married Wes Smith, but that marriage ended in divorce.

Veronica lived in California, where she worked in health care for many years. After returning to Akwesasne she worked for a time at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino as a slot attendant. She was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits and enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, music, and camping.

Veronica is survived by her grandchildren, Dana Jenson of Colorado and Jimmy Jenson of Arkansas and 3 great grandchildren; her siblings, Morley J. and Frances Cook of Minoa, Teresa and Richard Cook, Sylvia and Norris Thompson, Jerry and Cecelia Cook, Clinton and Renee Cook, and Darlene Thompson, all of Akwesasne; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, James Lee Jenson, Jr. and a sister, Eva Cook on July 16, 2022.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemaker on Monday beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of her service on Tuesday at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

