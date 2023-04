WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A warm front will move through the region increasing the clouds tonight. Expect a passing shower after midnight with lows in the 40′s.

Friday will be mainly sunny with highs near 80.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the 70′s. There is the risk of showers late in the day.

Sunday will be cooler with clouds and rain. Highs will be in the 50′s.

