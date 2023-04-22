Business is booming in the Tug Hill with the return of the SNIRT Run

BARNES CORNERS, New York (WWNY) - Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.

Part snow, part dirt, the SNIRT ride provides big business for those in the Tug Hill area each year.

“For the Tug Hill region, this will give everybody a shot in the arm that they need for the in between off-season,” said Scott Margeson, a SNIRT Run Chairman.

Officials estimate that more than 6,000 people came out for last year’s part dirt, part snow ride known as the SNIRT Run. With organizers saying they think this year will be even bigger and businesses around Barnes Corners couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s a huge financial impact. This weekend kind of carries you through until you get to Memorial Day Weekend, and people start riding more, and getting camping in,” said Tricia Garvin, the owner of Tuggers Grill Bar & Campground.

The annual event is a kick off to the spring riding season and a much needed boost to Barnes Corners after a slow year for snowfall.

“With the lack of snow we had this year, the restaurants, the businesses, everybody’s jumping on the bandwagon to partake in, and it will be a good event this year,” said Margeson.

“This is a big weekend for us because you’re kind of transitioning from winter into the summer season. So this weekend is kind of a nice bump in activity, and everything for the whole hill,” said Garvin.

More than a dozen local businesses across the country took part in Saturday’s SNIRT ride.

