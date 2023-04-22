Car show at SUNY Canton promotes benefits of switching to electric vehicles

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Electric cars were lined up Saturday at Nevaldine Hall on SUNY Canton’s campus. The cause? To promote the benefits of switching from gas vehicles to electric.

Vehicles on site included Prius, plug in hybrids, Tesla, and a few Chevy Bolts.

Ginger Storey-Welch says her Bolt is only a few years old. She says she’s saved money driving it and has data to prove it.

“In 2022 we drove this car, the Bolt, 17,355 miles and it cost us only $493 dollars in electricity,” said Storey-Welch.

Storey-Welch left her Prius plug-in hybrid at home. She says they only went 10,700 miles with it, but spent more than $686 dollars in gas.

When it comes to fueling, gas powered vehicles and electric vehicles are very different economically. With gas powered vehicles, you spend almost hundreds of dollars a year at the pump alone. But with an electric vehicle, you’re only spending a few cents recharging with these battery packs.

Drivers say charging stations are becoming more prevalent across the country. Tesla Model 3 owner Bob Penski says he’s been able to charge his at home using his own solar array.

“We know quite well what our costs are and it’s just about two cents a mile to run an electric car that you charge with your own solar,” said Penski.

With electric vehicles becoming more affordable, Penski says the national effort to reduce emissions is justifiable with the amount of emissions a gas car can produce.

“Every mile that you drive a gasoline engine, you’re producing 10 cubic feet of exhaust that’s polluting the air we breath,” said Penski.

These drivers say they’re driving greener for a brighter future.

