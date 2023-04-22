Friday Sports: Diamond action dominates the North Country sports scene

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school baseball and softball were on the docket Friday.

Frontier League Baseball from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds featured Watertown hosting Lowville.

At the top of the 6th, it was 6-3 Lowville when Dominick Swiernik steals 3rd. The throw is off the mark allowing Swiernik to score: 7-3 Lowville.

At the top of the 7th, Dawson Cole lays down a bunt and both Brody Brown and Logan Watson score.

Lowville goes on to beat Watertown 9-3.

Another Frontier League Baseball contest was held in Sandy Creek as the Comets hosted Beaver River.

At the top of the 1st, the score was 1-0 Beavers. Brit Dicob singles back up the middle and Lucas Roes scores: 2-0 Beavers.

Still in the 1st, it was 5-0 Beavers when Cooper Joslin singles to left and Carter Rice crosses.

Beaver River beats Sandy Creek 15-4.

On the softball diamond, Belleville Henderson hosted Thousand Islands in Frontier League action.

At the top of the 1st, Tatum Wiley slaps a double down the left field line and Delaney Wiley scores: 1-0 Thousand Islands.

At the bottom of the 1st, Marena Grenier strikes out the side.

Thousand Islands beats Belleville Henderson 11-1.

Another Frontier League Softball contest was in Sandy Creek as the Lady Comets hosted Copenhagen.

At the bottom of the 1st a wild pitch brings home Baylee Williams: 1-0 Sandy Creek.

Still in the 1st, another wild pitch plates Julia Hollister and Maddy Darling: 3-0.

Sandy Creek beats Copenhagen 13-1.

