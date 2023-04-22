New Jersey man airlifted to SUNY Upstate in UTV crash

TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - A New Jersey man was airlifted to SUNY Upstate following an early morning UTV crash in the Town of Pinckney.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says just before 4:30 AM Saturday, they responded to a crash on Cronk Road. They say a 2020 Can-Am Maverick was traveling northbound when it failed to negotiate a turn, rolling several times before striking a tree.

Angelo Curto, 46, of New Jersey was transported to SUNY Upstate via Mercy Flight with unknown injuries.

Pawel Lekacz, 34, of Queens, NY was sent to Lewis County General Hospital where he was later released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 376-5232.

