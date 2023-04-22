New Jersey man airlifted to SUNY Upstate in UTV crash

ATV Crash
ATV Crash(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - A New Jersey man was airlifted to SUNY Upstate following an early morning UTV crash in the Town of Pinckney.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says just before 4:30 AM Saturday, they responded to a crash on Cronk Road. They say a 2020 Can-Am Maverick was traveling northbound when it failed to negotiate a turn, rolling several times before striking a tree.

Angelo Curto, 46, of New Jersey was transported to SUNY Upstate via Mercy Flight with unknown injuries.

Pawel Lekacz, 34, of Queens, NY was sent to Lewis County General Hospital where he was later released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 376-5232.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Redwood man died Thursday morning when a ditch wall gave way and collapsed on top of him.
Redwood man dies from injuries at construction site
Corey Mossow
Massena man accused of possessing assault rifle, drugs
Taylor Chambers
Man accused of stealing dealer vehicle hours before suspicious fire
Adam Smith
Smith pleads not guilty to Durham, Freeman murders
Fire Truck
Fire forces evacuation at Lowville adult home

Latest News

One is dead following a Town of Martinsburg ATV crash.
One dead in ATV crash in Martinsburg, another injured
Electric cars were lined up Saturday at Nevaldine Hall on SUNY Canton’s campus.
Car show at SUNY Canton promotes benefits of switching to electric vehicles
WWNY Blast from the Past: 2015 SNIRT Run
WWNY Blast from the Past: 2015 SNIRT Run
WWNY Students compete in Wind Blade Challenge