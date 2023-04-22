One dead in ATV crash in Martinsburg, another injured

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - One is dead following a Town of Martinsburg ATV crash.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday a four-wheeler was driving north on Swernicki Road when the vehicle exited the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

The Sheriff’s Office says Gene Clark was ejected from the ATV and sustained an unknown leg injury while the other passenger, Kim Clark, was transported to Lewis County General Hospitals where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officials say they do not believe that alcohol or excessive speeds were a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

