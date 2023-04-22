Taste of the Town celebrates 20 years with large crowds and 30+ businesses

By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Taste of the Town celebrated 20 years Saturday as more than 30 restaurants served up their best dishes for over 600 people wanted to know what was cooking in Watertown.

The event is put on by the Watertown Sunrise Rotary. The fundraiser is the biggest of the year for the Rotary Club as proceeds from the event help to provide a grant to a local organization each year, with this year’s grant being given to the Victim’s Assistance Center.

Organizers say attendance is up this year for both people attending and for the number of vendors participating.

“We had much better turn out this year than what we saw last year. I think that people are just over the pandemic, they’re ready to get out and enjoy things. It’s a good event, the weather’s great. So, it’s been a great day,” said Taste of the Town Co-Chair Patrick Signor.

One of the judges at this year’s event is 7 News’ own Mackenzie Piatt. First time participant, Taste of the Philippines, took home the top prize, winning both the best local category, and the people’s choice award.

