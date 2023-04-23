1 dead, 4 injured in Oswego County crash

TOWN OF RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - One is dead and four others are injured after a Saturday night crash in the Town of Richland in Oswego County.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 9 PM Saturday to a crash on County Route 2 just west of Peck Road in the Town of Richland. They say a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling westbound when it went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Groft, 36, of Pulaski was transported to Upstate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were also four teenage occupants in the vehicle. 19-year-old Gerald Arzie of Richland succumbed to his injuries at Upstate Hospital. The other three were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

