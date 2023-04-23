Body found by Grasse River in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A body was found Saturday by the bank of the Grasse River in Massena.

Village Mayor Greg Paquin said the body was found near Trombino’s Restaurant, which is on Center Street.

Paquin said Massena police told him they believe the person found was homeless.

How the person died and who they were is still unknown.

We are expecting more details from the Massena Police Department on Monday.

