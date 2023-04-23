Much cooler on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cold front will pass by tonight bringing rain showers and much cooler temperatures with it.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% of scattered showers. Highs on Sunday will stay in the lower 50s.

Monday highs will stay in the upper 40s with a 40% of showers.

Tuesday a small chance of rain showers will stick around with highs once again in the upper 40s.

Wednesday highs will be around 50 with a slight chance of showers.

Thursday highs will make it into the lower to mid 50s.

Friday is looking dry with highs in the upper 50s.

