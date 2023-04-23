Now 3 weeks late, the NY State Budget sees the latest delay in over a decade

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Budget is now more than three weeks past its April 1st deadline. It’s the latest the budget had been in more than a decade.

Officials say the biggest disagreements in getting the deal done have been over bail reform, and housing policies.

Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers have agreed to periodic temporary spending measures to continue to fund payroll for state employees and other government expenses.

116th District Assemblyman Scott Gray tells us he believes a deal is close to being done.

“We’ll be working on the process of voting on a budget this same time next week. I believe all staff has been notified throughout that they are from Monday to Monday to remain in the Capital Region. Which is an indication that we will be passing a budget,” said Gray.

Hochul’s initial proposed budget was for just under $221 billion. When it’s all said and done, some lawmakers believe that number could go as high as $231 billion.

