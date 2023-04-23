Richard M. Martin, 88, of Norfolk

Richard M. Martin, age 88 of County Route 36, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his devoted and loving family Thursday evening April 20, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Richard M. Martin, age 88 of County Route 36, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his devoted and loving family Thursday evening April 20, 2023. Calling hours for Richard will be held on Tuesday April 25, 2023 at the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street Massena, from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial with full military honors will take place immediately following funeral service at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena in Pine Grove II Cemetery in Norfolk, NY.

Richard was born to the late James and Clara (Dyer) Martin in Massena, NY on October 9, 1934. Richard attended Massena Schools, where he was a Massena High School graduate and shortly after enlisted to serve his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge and returning back to the United States, Richard married his bride Sally White in May of 1957 and soon started his career with Reynolds Metals, where he worked for the next 32 years retiring in the early 1990 as a supervisor.

In his free time Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a member of the Raymondville Golf Course and also played all around the North Country. He was active in his community and was a member of the AMVETS Post No. 4, American Legion Post No. 79 and the VFW Post No. 1143.

Richard is survived by his loving children, Terry and Vicki Martin of Louisville, NY, Timothy and Chrissy Martin of Waddington, NY, his only daughter Donna Martin of Louisville, NY, Matthew Martin and Michele Locy of Massena along with six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Richard was predeceased by his sons, Rick and Dennis Martin, his wife Sally M. Martin in 2015 along with his three sisters and two brothers.

Memorial contribution may be shared with Alzheimer’s Association; Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter P.O. Box 12226, Syracuse, New York 13218.

