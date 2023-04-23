Saturday Sports: A full slate on the diamond and lacrosse field

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day Saturday on the local high school sports scene with a full slate of action on the diamond and the lacrosse field.

We begin on the baseball field in Dexter, where the General Brown Lions hosted South Jeff.

At the top of the 1st, South Jeff gets on the board when Jack Buckingham singles through the hole to right field. Nolan Widrick scores from 2nd to make it 1-0 Spartans.

Still in the 1st, Teague Quinn grounds back to the pitcher and on the play Zachary Blevins scores: 2-0.

South Jeff goes on to beat General Brown 14-3.

In Northern Athletic Conference Baseball, Heuvelton was at Norwood-Norfolk.

Heuvelton was up 1-0. It was Matt Richards on an infield grounder and Brock Cousineau scores on the throw, tying the game 1-1.

Howard Malone shoots the ball to leftfield, driving Dylan Lauzon. It’s 2-1 Flyers.

Noah North drives the ball to center, plating Richards and Reese Grant. 4-1 Norwood Norfolk.

Then it was the Bulldogs with two runners on: Brandon Pray slams the ball to right, driving in Levi Biller and Dylan Demers, cutting the Flyers’ lead to 4-3.

Andrew Favreau slashes an RBI single to center and John Ross scores.

Norwood Norfolk walks it off on a wild pitch, beating Heuvelton 11-10.

On the softball diamond, the General Brown Lady Lions hosted Belleville Henderson.

At the bottom of the 1st, Haley Parker strikes out but the catcher drops the ball. On the play Kori Nichols scores to make it 1-0 General Brown.

Still in the 1st, Ashlee Ward walks and gets caught in a rundown. On the play, Parker comes in to score: 2-0 General Brown.

General Brown beats Belleville Henderson 14-3.

Turning to the lacrosse field, a non-league matchup at IHC as the Lady Cavaliers hosted Clinton.

IHC gets on the board first when Jenna Netto goes top shelf to put the Lady Cavaliers in front 1-0.

Moments later, Abigail Bombard tickles twine off the free position: 2-0.

IHC goes on to beat Clinton 13-8.

In Men’s Liberty League Lacrosse, St. Lawrence met RPI.

Stew Hutchinson dents net as the Saints take a 2-1 lead.

Then it was Cody Sipher netting his 17th of the season: 3-1 St. Lawrence.

Ben Hutchinson makes it 4-1 St. Lawrence but the defending national champs come back to beat the Saints 13-7.

In Liberty League Baseball from Clarkson, the Golden Knights met Ithaca in a doubleheader.

In game 1 at the bottom of the 2nd, Cam Jerrett singles to right field and Robert Whalen scores: 1-0 Clarkson.

At the bottom of the 3rd, Colby Brouillette hits a sacrifice fly to left and Joe Pagano tags and scores. Clarkson goes on to beat Ithaca 5-2.

In women’s college softball, St. Lawrence hosted Rochester for 2 games.

In game 2 at the bottom of the 1st, Meredith Rose singles to right and Vivian Johnson scores, tying the game at 1.

Then Stella VanGee is hit, forcing home a run: 2-1.

Rochester comes back to beat St. Lawrence 7-4.

