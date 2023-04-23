Earthquake felt in NNY Sunday afternoon

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake seismograph(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Yes, that was an earthquake you felt Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was centered half a mile west, northwest of Adams Center.

It struck at 2:10 PM, according to the USGS.

The quake was strong enough to shake houses and the ground, and early on people reported it on social media from as far away as Carthage.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is strong enough to be felt, but only causes minor damage.

About half a million such earthquakes are reported annually.

