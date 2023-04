OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Tammy L. Harper, 51, of Ogdensburg will be held at a later date this summer. Ms. Harper died on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center following a long illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

