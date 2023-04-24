BBQ dinner to raise funds for widows in Malawi

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Women of Grace Widows Fund is holding a take-out BBQ dinner this week.

It will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 403 Washington Street in Watertown.

Board member Angela Elmer appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the dinner. Watch her interview above.

The dinner costs $13 and includes BBQ chicken breast, baked beans, macaroni salad, roll and cake.

Call 315-408-1813 to place an order.

Proceeds will help provide funding to meet basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter for widows in remote villages in the northern region of Malawi.

Learn more about the group’s mission here.

