C. “Lewis” Schweitzer, 91, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - C. “Lewis” Schweitzer, 91, of Brookside Circle, passed away early Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Audrey; four children, Randy (Regina) Schweitzer, of Harrisonburg, VA; Cheryl (Robert) Kelly of West Martinsburg; Judy Schweitzer of New Holland, PA; Karl (Charlotte) Schweitzer of Croghan; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Clark (Alma) Schweitzer of Goshen, IN; a sister, Barbara (Harold) Taube of Naumburg; a sister, Marie Savko of Lowville; a sister-in-law, Gladys Schweitzer of Big Bear Lake, CA; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, Gerald Schweitzer; a sister-in-law, Margaret Schweitzer; and a brother-in-law, Donald Savko.

Lewis was born on August 25, 1931, at home, in the Town of New Bremen, NY, a son of the late Ezra and Gertrude Martin Schweitzer. He attended Lowville Academy. On October 24, 1953, he married Audrey Steiner at Evangelical United Brethren Church, Beaver Falls, with Rev. Norman Pusey officiating. He worked at Climax in Castorland from 1953 – 1955 and did 1W Service. Lewis and his wife then moved back to Croghan and worked with his wife’s family at Steiner’s Saw Mill for a couple of years. Together with his wife they purchased and operated the saw mill manufacturing wooden cheese boxes and carded wool for 10 years. He then went to work for Latex Fiber Paper Mill until it was sold to Boise Cascade and then continued to work for them for a total of 30 years. Lewis and his family were maple producers from 1974 – 2014. He was a member of First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, where he served as a church elder and trustee for one term and also served as a Sunday School Superintendent. Lewis enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the woods, and he especially enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at First Mennonite Church of New Bremen with Pastor Ed Steckly, officiating. A gathering at the church fellowship hall will immediately follow the memorial service, all are welcome. Burial will be held privately in the church cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Lewis to First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, 8383 NY-812, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Brookside Senior Living Community Benevolent Fund,

5701 Brookside Circle, Lowville, NY 13367, or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

