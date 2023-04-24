Can Ogdensburg spare police to work as school resource officers?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg City School District wants two more school resource officers.

Superintendent Kevin Kendall penned a letter to city councillors saying the district itself would pay the costs involved which would result in putting a school resource officer in each of the district’s buildings.

However, since the city police department has gone through staffing cuts recently, can it provide the officers?

The item comes up at the city council meeting in Ogdensburg on Monday night.

