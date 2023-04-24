Can Ogdensburg spare police to work as school resource officers?

School resource officers
School resource officers(MGN, Pixabay, Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg City School District wants two more school resource officers.

Superintendent Kevin Kendall penned a letter to city councillors saying the district itself would pay the costs involved which would result in putting a school resource officer in each of the district’s buildings.

However, since the city police department has gone through staffing cuts recently, can it provide the officers?

The item comes up at the city council meeting in Ogdensburg on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake felt in NNY Sunday afternoon
Body found by Grasse River in Massena
ATV Crash
New Jersey man airlifted to SUNY Upstate in UTV crash
Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.
Business is booming in the Tug Hill with the return of the SNIRT Run
One is dead following a Town of Martinsburg ATV crash.
Woman dies in ATV crash in Martinsburg

Latest News

Ernie LaBaff
Labor leader turns 90 with big party
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on Native American name ban, electric cars & earthquake
WWNY
BBQ dinner to raise funds for widows in Malawi
Armed Forces Day Breakfast
GWNC Chamber hosts Armed Forces Day Breakfast