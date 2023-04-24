Donald Gleyn Sparks Jr, 63, of Copenhagen, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 18th, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Donald Gleyn Sparks Jr, 63, of Copenhagen, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 18th, 2023.

Don was born in Redford Township, MI on July 13, 1959 to Lorraine and Donald Sparks Sr. Don was a dedicated and hardworking man from the beginning. Shortly after high school, he joined the army and quickly rose through the ranks to become Staff Sergeant. He dedicated 35 years of his life serving our country receiving the Purple Heart along with many other accolades. After retiring, he continued to work and help anyone he could, even if it meant giving them the shirt off his back. He was a quiet man but when he spoke everyone listened and respected the words he would say. He loved to fix things around the house and always had a project he was working on. His grandchildren were a big part of his later years. He spent his days filling them full of candy and sending them back to their parents in true grandpa fashion. He was a lover of the outdoors and spent most of his time tinkering around in his man cave with the dogs by his side.

He is survived by his fiancé Cathrine Rivers, a son, Cody Sparks (Monica), a daughter Autumn Para (Eli) as well as step children Alexandra Essertaize, Eric Essertaize, Colby Rivers, Kasey Rivers (Amy), Katie Best (Josh) and Allison Best as well as siblings John Sparks (Janet) and Brandy Moreland (Wes). He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents.

“America without her soldiers, would be like god without his angels.” -Claudia Pemberton

Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. There will be no calling hours. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.