Ethel “Sally” Bettinger, 96, formerly of Mannsville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TONOWANDA, New York (WWNY) - Ethel “Sally” Bettinger, 96, widow of Ralph Bettinger, formerly of Mannsville, passed away early Monday morning on April 24th at the home of her daughter in North Tonawanda.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Twin Rivers Paper Company
Paper mill, union workers agree on labor contract
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg’s assessor resigns, lawmakers look to fill job
Three stores are selling marijuana in Massena's so-called square mile.
Marijuana shops in Massena frustrate village’s mayor
Candles
Todd L. LaVere, 61, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Randy H. Reynolds, Sr., 63, of Natural Dam
Joseph E. (Teddy) Lamendola, 82, of Watertown, NY and Bremen, GA passed away on Sunday March...
Joseph E. (Teddy) Lamendola, 82, of Watertown
C. “Lewis” Schweitzer, 91, of Brookside Circle, passed away early Sunday morning, April 23,...
C. “Lewis” Schweitzer, 91, of Lowville
Marcus Taylor
Man going to prison in connection with Watertown shooting
Donald Gleyn Sparks Jr, 63, of Copenhagen, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 18th, 2023.
Donald Gleyn Sparks, Jr., 63, of Copenhagen
Gary R. Exford, 77, of Watertown, NY, passed away April 22, 2023 at his home where he was under...
Gary R. Exford, 77, of Watertown