Gradually clearing today

Monday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a very small chance of rain this morning, and we expect a mostly dry day.

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually clear. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s and may approach 50 in some spots.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. If we get any, it’s most likely in the afternoon. Highs will be around 50.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Friday.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be around 60.

Rain is more likely on Sunday. There’s about a 70% chance. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

