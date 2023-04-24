Graveside Services: Phyllis J. Garnsey, 89, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Phyllis J. Garnsey will take place on Saturday, April 29, at 1:00 PM at St. Lawrence Cemetery, town of Cape Vincent.

Mrs. Garnsey, 89, of Clayton died April 12, 2023. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

