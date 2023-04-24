GWNC Chamber hosts Armed Forces Day Breakfast

Armed Forces Day Breakfast
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a chance to thank active-duty military and veterans for their service.

Kayla Jamieson, president and CEO of the Greater Watertown-North County Chamber of Commerce, talked about the upcoming Armed Forces Day Breakfast.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The breakfast is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

You can learn more and sign up at watertownny.com. You can also call 315-788-4400.

