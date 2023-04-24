Joseph E. (Teddy) Lamendola, 82, of Watertown, NY and Bremen, GA passed away on Sunday March 19, 2023, while in Bremen, GA. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph E. (Teddy) Lamendola, 82, of Watertown, NY and Bremen, GA passed away on Sunday March 19, 2023, while in Bremen, GA.

Joe was born on January 24, 1941, in Massena, NY to his parents, the late Samuel P. and Bernadette E. (Snow) Lamendola.

Joe graduated from Massena Central School in 1959. He went on to graduate from Cornell College of Agriculture, class of 1963 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Wildlife Management.

Joe was in the US Army Reserves from August 1963 to February 1964. Joe then started his professional career in September of 1964 as a Wildlife Biologist with the Indiana Natural Resources, Division of Fish & Wildlife. Joe then changed jobs and in 1974, he took a Sr. Wildlife Biologist position with The Bureau of Wildlife, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, with their office in Watertown, NY.

Joe had several firsts as a Biologist in both Indiana and New York. In Indiana he helped in collecting data from the first Ruffed Grouse hunting season. He assisted the Wild Turkey Biologist capturing the first Wild Turkey in Indiana. Then he helped develop the regulations for the first Wild Turkey hunting season. Lastly, he became the Waterfowl Research Biologist. He established a method of successfully moving an established goose nest into tubs over water. Next, he did the first Canada Goose drive, when geese are flightless during the molting of their flight feathers. He set a record for the capture of over 500 Wood Ducks overnight in a baited trap.

Joe was instrumental in re-introducing wild turkeys to northern New York. In New York Joe continued doing Canada Goose drives. The best event Joe managed was the Annual Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area adjacent to the St. Lawrence River near Waddington. The “Annual Goose Drive” as it was known; was Joe’s pride and joy. Joe ran these annually until he retired from the State of NY in 2003. Joe was also a volunteer fireman for the Village of Carthage while he resided in Carthage.

Joe was married to the late Nancy Campbell of Cornwall, Ontario, Canada and after 17 years of marriage they divorced. Joe and Nancy have three loving children, Paula (Shane), John (Veronica) and Michael (Bonnie).

In September 1983 Joe married Janet Countryman of Carthage, NY. She had three daughters from a previous marriage, Lorrie Craig, Dawn Caldwell and Lynne Emerson.

Joe leaves behind to remember him, his three children Paula (Shane), John (Veronica), and Mike (Bonnie). Grandchildren, Alexander, Morgan, Andrew, Kevin and Eric, one great granddaughter Maralee, and numerous nieces and nephews, and his sister Marie (Lamendola) Fordtner.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Bernadette, his wife Janet, and his siblings Loren Lamendola and Paula (Lamendola) Park.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, May 19th at 10:00am at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association, or Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.