Learn about local eateries during Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week 2023
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a chance for people to get better acquainted with Watertown’s independent restaurants.

Meghan Sboro is the manager at Art’s Jug and Todd Tarzia owns Vito’s Gourmet. They talked about how 11 restaurants are teaming up to present Restaurant Week.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Restaurant Week starts Monday, April 24, and lasts through Sunday, April 30.

Each restaurant has a fixed-price lunch or a three-course dinner menu.

Learn more and see who’s involved at publicsquare.com or on the Watertown Downtown Business Association’s Facebook page.

