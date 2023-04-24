Man going to prison in connection with Watertown shooting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Watertown man is going to prison in connection with the September 2022 shooting of another man.

Marcus Taylor was sentenced Monday in Jefferson County Court to 6.5 years behind bars and 5 years post-release supervision.

He pleaded guilty on February 15 to first-degree attempted assault and attempted criminal use of a firearm.

On September 10, 2022, Taylor was accused of shooting Justin Hicks in his leg on State Street in Watertown. At the time, police said there was a personal grudge between the two men.

Taylor was originally charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

