MSGT Richard F LaDue, 74, of Massena

MSGT Richard F LaDue, Age 74 passed away Saturday morning, April 22, 2023 after battling cancer, lung and heart diseases. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - MSGT Richard F LaDue, Age 74 passed away Saturday morning, April 22, 2023 after battling cancer, lung and heart diseases.

He was born on December 25, 1948 to Ray James and Florence (Besio) LaDue. He married Carol R Tyo on September 6, 1969. Father Griffith Billmeyer officiated. Together they adopted a son at the age of three. Dick studied air conditioning and heating at BOCES. After graduation he entered the Army and completed basic training at Fort Dix, NJ. He was first in the Malone USAR and then in Massena USAR. He became full time Operations Sergeant from 1985 to 1988 in Massena. He then became the First Sergeant until his retirement in 1992. He began working for Agway in 1970, then Pellegrino Oil and Metropolitan Oil as a heating and plumbing serviceman for the next nine years. In 1980 he began working at Reynolds Metals until he became disabled in 2005. Richard was a member of the AMVETS Rifle Squad until his health made it impossible to continue. He was honored to participate in Military Honors funerals. He was also a member of the Massena Senior Citizens, Akwesasne Senior Citizen Club and a past member of a hunting club.

Dick loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing and at one time belonged to the 37 Sportsman Club and another club in Parishville. Snowmobiles, motorcycles and ATV’s were his favorite activities. He and his wife later began camping with good friends and had to give it up due to illness. He loved the woods and anything that could be done with his tractor. Dick and Carol raised ducks for several years, something that brought great joy to both of them.

Dick loved trail riding with his ATV and belonged to the Parishville Area ATV Club and he loved long motorcycle rides with his wife and friends.

Dick is survived by his wife, Carol Tyo LaDue, one brother, Jim (Barb) LaDue of Massena and Dade City, Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Lynne (Tim) Douillet of Massena and granddaughter Patience LaDue of Hamburg, NY and a chosen son, Jason Davis of Georgia. Brother-in law, Wayne To of Dunnellon, Florida, Ray Tyo, NJ and Earl (Teresa) Tyo of St. Petersburg Florida. Sister-in-laws, Phyllis (Bill) LaBarge of Ocala, Florida and Joan Tyo (married to John Andryski) in Vestal, NY. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Ernie and a sister Sharon LaDue as well as nephews John LaDue, Tim Donnelly and Travis Douillet.

Per his wishes there will be no calling hours. Richard’s wish is to be cremated. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Massena with full military honors at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Richard E Winters Cancer Center in Ogdensburg, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or a local charity.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.