Need advice? North country residents share theirs

We share your advice
By Emily Griffin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When was the last time you got some good ole fashioned advice? Everyone has some, so let’s start our week off with some reflection.

We asked folks to give us their best advice:

Jim Lettiere: “Enjoy your life and make the best of whatever you get thrown at you.”

Mary Davis: “Remember! Today is the first day of the rest of your life, so live it to the fullest.”

Chris Winckler: “My best advice is treat people how you want to be treated and take time to enjoy life.”

Lindsey Shepard: “I think my best advice is to wear sunscreen on your face every day.”

Dylan Mitchell: “My advice would be, if you have a dog, make sure you get out with them and appreciate them. Spend quality time with them.”

Makena Boneham: “My advice is to stay positive and try to find the silver lining in every situation. Or try to, at least.

We also asked what people wish they knew sooner:

Cathy Scoons: “Just appreciate what you have. Take care of it.”

Olivia Grant: “I wish I didn’t put so much weight in other people’s opinions.”

Tony Verne: “Surround yourself with good people.”

As to what people think are the key ingredients to having a great day:

Lindsey Shepard: “The key ingredients are movement, hydration, and smiles.”

Cathy Scoons: “Activities, peace, and quiet.”

Olivia Grant: “Good food! And good wine.”

Mary Davis: “Smile! Make somebody else smile.”

There you have it, north country. Happy Monday — and spread some joy.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake felt in NNY Sunday afternoon
Body found by Grasse River in Massena
ATV Crash
New Jersey man airlifted to SUNY Upstate in UTV crash
Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.
Business is booming in the Tug Hill with the return of the SNIRT Run
One is dead following a Town of Martinsburg ATV crash.
Woman dies in ATV crash in Martinsburg

Latest News

We share your advice
These are two of the instruments made by Charles Lanphere on display at the Lewis County...
History lesson: Lewis County’s instrument expert
Lewis County's instrument expert
Mary Lowe sent in this pic of some kids on a trampoline soaking in the sunset.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Enjoying the warm weather