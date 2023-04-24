Need advice? North country residents share theirs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When was the last time you got some good ole fashioned advice? Everyone has some, so let’s start our week off with some reflection.

We asked folks to give us their best advice:

Jim Lettiere: “Enjoy your life and make the best of whatever you get thrown at you.”

Mary Davis: “Remember! Today is the first day of the rest of your life, so live it to the fullest.”

Chris Winckler: “My best advice is treat people how you want to be treated and take time to enjoy life.”

Lindsey Shepard: “I think my best advice is to wear sunscreen on your face every day.”

Dylan Mitchell: “My advice would be, if you have a dog, make sure you get out with them and appreciate them. Spend quality time with them.”

Makena Boneham: “My advice is to stay positive and try to find the silver lining in every situation. Or try to, at least.

We also asked what people wish they knew sooner:

Cathy Scoons: “Just appreciate what you have. Take care of it.”

Olivia Grant: “I wish I didn’t put so much weight in other people’s opinions.”

Tony Verne: “Surround yourself with good people.”

As to what people think are the key ingredients to having a great day:

Lindsey Shepard: “The key ingredients are movement, hydration, and smiles.”

Cathy Scoons: “Activities, peace, and quiet.”

Olivia Grant: “Good food! And good wine.”

Mary Davis: “Smile! Make somebody else smile.”

There you have it, north country. Happy Monday — and spread some joy.

