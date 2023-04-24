Ogdensburg’s assessor resigns, lawmakers look to fill job

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city assessor has resigned and city council will look to appoint someone new to the job when it meets Monday night.

Mark Schnorr held the job and was in the middle of a massive reassessment done by an outside firm that’s not going over well with the public. Many properties we’ve reported on have had assessments go up by tens of thousands of dollars.

Monday’s city council agenda will ask lawmakers to appoint Stephen Teele as acting assessor.

There’s no word why Schnorr resigned.

