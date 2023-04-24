Paper mill, union workers agree on labor contract

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new labor contract for workers at a Lyons Falls paper mill.

Twin Rivers paper company and the United Steelworkers Local 956 have agreed on a new 3-year deal.

There are 44 union workers at the mill.

Twin Rivers bought the facility in 2016. It was the Burrows Paper Corporation.

The contract for the union was set to expire at the end of May but both sides negotiated early and were able to come to an agreement.

The deal will give workers a 6 percent raise the first year and a 2 percent wage hike for each of the following 2 years.

