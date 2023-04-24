Police: Investigation continues into dead body discovery

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena police say they do not suspect foul play in the discovery of a dead body in the village over the weekend.

In a brief statement early Monday, Police Chief Jason Olson confirmed a body was found along the shore of the Grasse River on Saturday.

Olson said Massena police detectives are investigating.

He said no further details will be provided.

Over the weekend, Mayor Greg Paquin said the body was found near Trombino’s Restaurant, which is on Center Street.

Paquin said police told him they believe the person was homeless.

