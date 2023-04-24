Police: Investigation continues into dead body discovery

Massena Police Department
Massena Police Department(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena police say they do not suspect foul play in the discovery of a dead body in the village over the weekend.

In a brief statement early Monday, Police Chief Jason Olson confirmed a body was found along the shore of the Grasse River on Saturday.

Olson said Massena police detectives are investigating.

He said no further details will be provided.

Over the weekend, Mayor Greg Paquin said the body was found near Trombino’s Restaurant, which is on Center Street.

Paquin said police told him they believe the person was homeless.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake felt in NNY Sunday afternoon
Body found by Grasse River in Massena
ATV Crash
New Jersey man airlifted to SUNY Upstate in UTV crash
Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.
Business is booming in the Tug Hill with the return of the SNIRT Run
One is dead following a Town of Martinsburg ATV crash.
Woman dies in ATV crash in Martinsburg

Latest News

Armed Forces Day Breakfast
GWNC Chamber hosts Armed Forces Day Breakfast
Restaurant Week 2023
Learn about local eateries during Restaurant Week
Wake Up Weather
Gradually clearing today
7 News reporter Emily Griffin asked people to give us their best advice.
Need advice? North country residents share theirs