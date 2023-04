WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Todd L. LaVere, 61, Watertown, passed away Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, April 27th, from 3 pm - 6 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

