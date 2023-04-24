Your Turn: feedback on Native American name ban, electric cars & earthquake

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Board of Regents voted to ban Native American names, mascots and logos in public schools. Now, the Indian River Central School District is looking at changing its Warrior name and logo:

I’m so tired of this woke BS.

Steve Anderson

Using Native Americans as mascots devalues an entire culture.

Sam Johnson

Are we changing the name of our river? Is that next? Let’s celebrate history, not change it.

Jenn Young

Being one of the major schools for Fort Drum, why can’t they keep the “Warrior” name and just change the logo?

Larry Pratt

Electric cars were on display over the weekend at SUNY Canton’s campus to promote the switch from gas to electric:

It’s time we stop our dependence on oil...Electric motors are 70 percent more efficient than gasoline engines.

Shawna Sierra Galloway

The mining and disposal of the batteries is far worse than the emissions from gas cars...Where is all the electricity coming from?

Cyril Hebert

A lot of you felt Sunday afternoon’s earthquake centered in the town of Adams:

Real scary here on Winslow St. in the city (Watertown)! Sounded like the house was falling in.

Susan Burgess

Live near Fort Drum and...thought it was one of their helicopters flying really low.

Barb Conley

Felt in Calcium. I thought the train was coming through but there was a pop, and our house shook differently than with the train.

Laura Finley

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake felt in NNY Sunday afternoon
Body found by Grasse River in Massena
ATV Crash
New Jersey man airlifted to SUNY Upstate in UTV crash
Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.
Business is booming in the Tug Hill with the return of the SNIRT Run
One is dead following a Town of Martinsburg ATV crash.
Woman dies in ATV crash in Martinsburg

Latest News

Ernie LaBaff
Labor leader turns 90 with big party
WWNY
BBQ dinner to raise funds for widows in Malawi
Armed Forces Day Breakfast
GWNC Chamber hosts Armed Forces Day Breakfast
Massena Police Department
Police: Investigation continues into dead body discovery