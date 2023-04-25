3 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Three people were charged with drug possession after cocaine was allegedly found in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Nicholas Ladd of Antwerp, 38-year-old Travis Finley of Ogdensburg, and 41-year-old Walvi Dejesus of Canton were in the vehicle they pulled over Tuesday on Lovejoy Road in the town of Oswegatchie.

Deputies say they found 27 grams of cocaine inside.

Each of the three was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were arraigned in Oswegatchie town court and released.

