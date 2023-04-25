Academic All-Star: Rebecca Nezezon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Rebecca Nezezon, a senior at St. Lawrence Central High School.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Rebecca is ranked first in her class and is a member of National Honor Society, student council, Spanish club, and band.

She’s a three-sport athlete and has been part of the school’s swim, basketball, and softball teams.

Rebecca will attend Vassar College where she plans to major in political science and international affairs.

She hopes to become an attorney.

