A chilly start to the day

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were in the 30s to start the day.

Temps ranged from the low 30s in higher elevations to the upper 30s elsewhere.

We could see a sprinkle here and there, but it will be partly sunny with highs around 50.

Precipitation is expected overnight. It could rain, snow, or a mix of the two. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Wednesday will have rain on and off. There’s a 60% chance of it. Highs will be around 50.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain is likely on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low 60s on Sunday and the low 50s on Monday.

