JCC offers session for prospective military-affiliated students

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering an information session to help people affiliated with the military navigate the sometimes-complicated paths to enrollment.

Angela Hogan is JCCs educational planner for veterans services and Betsi Bentz director of community services at Fort Drum for JCC.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The session is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, in person and remote

It’s for active-duty military, veterans, high school seniors planning to use military benefits — anyone affiliated with the military in any way, shape, or form.

For more information, visit sunyjefferson.edu/admissions or call 315-786-2437.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.