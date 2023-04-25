Kyle Linn Tamblin, 33, of Watertown

Kyle Linn Tamblin, 33, of Starbuck Ave, passed away on April 23, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kyle Linn Tamblin, 33, of Starbuck Ave, passed away on April 23, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Born on February 5, 1990 in Watertown, Kyle was the son of David A. Tamblin and Robin K. Stapp. He worked as an aide for children with autism, something he was passionate about.

Kyle loved to listen to music and was learning to play the guitar. He loved to go hiking and kayaking and enjoyed going to concerts and just living his life. He was loved by all.

Survivors include his parents and a daughter, Harley-Anne Tamblin of Watertown; three brothers, Corey Tamblin of Bandera, TX; Joshua Tamblin and girlfriend Abby Lance as well as their two children Olivia and Phoenix of Bandera, TX; and William “Billy” Tamblin and girlfriend Winter of Boerne, TX; his sister, Chelsea Tamblin of Bandera, TX; his grandmother, Sally Tamblin of Florida; an uncle, Christopher and Marge Tamblin and their 3 girls; an uncle, Michael Tamblin; many cousins; and his girlfriend Emily Mack who made him very happy.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.