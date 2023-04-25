Lewis County deputies respond to 4-wheeler crashes

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is reporting three separate ATV accidents over the past few days.

Deputies say in one of them, a Westernville, N.Y. man ran over his own foot.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday on Carpenter Road in the town of Turin when 60-year-old Vaughn Deraway was operating his four-wheeler in an open field.

Deputies say he stuck his leg out to keep the machine from overturning in a mud pit when it ran over his foot.

Deraway was taken to St, Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for treatment.

In another crash, 26-year-old Destiny Leroy of Mohawk, N.Y., was operating an ATV on Gomer Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The ATV went off the trail and hit a tree. Both Leroy and a passenger, 31-year-old Kristara Bly of Herkimer, were thrown from the machine.

Bly was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for chest and back pain. Leroy was taken to Lewis County General Hospital for right arm and shoulder pain.

Leroy was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.

Two teens and an adult were involved in another crash, this one at 9 a.m. on Monday, also on Carpenter Road in the town of Turin.

A 15-year-old from Taberg and a 16-year-old from Camden were on a four-wheeler when the left rear wheel fell off.

Forty-five-year-old Andrew Joyce of Camden was following them and drew alongside to keep the ATV from tipping over.

It rolled over anyway, injuring the teens. One was taken to Lewis County General for treatment of a leg injury. The other signed off at the scene. Joyce declined medical treatment.

