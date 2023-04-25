Mark A. Holder, 59, of Redwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mark A. Holder, 59, died Thursday, April 20th as a result of injuries sustained in a...
Mark A. Holder, 59, died Thursday, April 20th as a result of injuries sustained in a construction accident in the Town of Champion.(Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Mark A. Holder, 59, died Thursday, April 20th as a result of injuries sustained in a construction accident in the Town of Champion.

Mark was born August 27, 1963, in Watertown, NY, son of Miles and Gwendolyn Beerman Holder. He graduated from LaFargeville Central High School in 1982.

He married Holley Mathous on December 6, 2000, in Alexandria Bay.

Mark worked for Crowley/Hood Foods in LaFargeville for over twenty years, retiring in 2014. He then worked for Thirteen Colonies Construction Company as Lead Carpenter until the time of his death.

He loved riding motorcycles, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends.

Besides his wife Holley, he is survived by two daughters, Krystal Holder and her fiancé Gage Howard, Chippewa Bay, NY and Mikayla (Corey) Barton, LaFargeville, NY, and 4 grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Paul Holder.

Calling hours were held Monday, April 24th, from 3-5 pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. The funeral service was at 5 pm at the funeral home, with family friend, Michael Babcock, officiating. A reception for immediate family and friends followed the funeral services at the Barton Family Camp, Middle Road, LaFargeville, NY. A Celebration of Life is to be determined by the family at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to help cover expenses at GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/bf34749b

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Swing near Raquette River in Potsdam
New riverwalk, skate park for Potsdam in design phase
Kyle Linn Tamblin, 33, of Starbuck Ave, passed away on April 23, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Health...
Kyle Linn Tamblin, 33, of Watertown
Steven A. Rivers, age 59, of Lisbon, NY, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023, at Claxton...
Steven A. Rivers, age 59, of Lisbon
Michael Snow
5 shell casings, 1 bullet found in accused murderer’s car, say court papers

Obituaries

Massena man throws weights around in domestic dispute
Kathy Arendt from Hospice of Jefferson County and radio personality Johnny Spezzano were on the...
Radiothon raises awareness — & money — for hospice
Police lights
3 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Sackets Harbor
REDI work closes Sackets Harbor waterfront assets
JCC to host info session for military-affiliated students
JCC offers session for prospective military-affiliated students
Tour de Lewis
Tour de Lewis bike ride next month