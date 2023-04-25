Mark A. Holder, 59, of Redwood

Mark A. Holder, 59, died Thursday, April 20th as a result of injuries sustained in a construction accident in the Town of Champion. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Mark A. Holder, 59, died Thursday, April 20th as a result of injuries sustained in a construction accident in the Town of Champion.

Mark was born August 27, 1963, in Watertown, NY, son of Miles and Gwendolyn Beerman Holder. He graduated from LaFargeville Central High School in 1982.

He married Holley Mathous on December 6, 2000, in Alexandria Bay.

Mark worked for Crowley/Hood Foods in LaFargeville for over twenty years, retiring in 2014. He then worked for Thirteen Colonies Construction Company as Lead Carpenter until the time of his death.

He loved riding motorcycles, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends.

Besides his wife Holley, he is survived by two daughters, Krystal Holder and her fiancé Gage Howard, Chippewa Bay, NY and Mikayla (Corey) Barton, LaFargeville, NY, and 4 grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Paul Holder.

Calling hours were held Monday, April 24th, from 3-5 pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. The funeral service was at 5 pm at the funeral home, with family friend, Michael Babcock, officiating. A reception for immediate family and friends followed the funeral services at the Barton Family Camp, Middle Road, LaFargeville, NY. A Celebration of Life is to be determined by the family at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to help cover expenses at GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/bf34749b

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

