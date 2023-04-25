Massena man throws weights around in domestic dispute
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of damaging a vehicle by throwing two dumbbells at it.
State police say 24-year-old Carson Thomas allegedly threw the weights as part of a domestic dispute during a custody exchange Friday afternoon on Smith Road in the town of Brasher.
Troopers say the dumbbells damaged the vehicle’s side headlamp, hood, and side panel.
Thomas was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
He was arraigned in Brasher town court and released.
