Massena man throws weights around in domestic dispute

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of damaging a vehicle by throwing two dumbbells at it.

State police say 24-year-old Carson Thomas allegedly threw the weights as part of a domestic dispute during a custody exchange Friday afternoon on Smith Road in the town of Brasher.

Troopers say the dumbbells damaged the vehicle’s side headlamp, hood, and side panel.

Thomas was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Brasher town court and released.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake felt in NNY Sunday afternoon
Body found by Grasse River in Massena
Marcus Taylor
Man going to prison in connection with Watertown shooting
Three stores are selling marijuana in Massena's so-called square mile.
Marijuana shops in Massena frustrate village’s mayor
Massena Police Department
Police: Investigation continues into dead body discovery

Latest News

Kathy Arendt from Hospice of Jefferson County and radio personality Johnny Spezzano were on the...
Radiothon raises awareness — & money — for hospice
Police lights
3 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Sackets Harbor
REDI work closes Sackets Harbor waterfront assets
JCC to host info session for military-affiliated students
JCC offers session for prospective military-affiliated students