Massena man throws weights around in domestic dispute

BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of damaging a vehicle by throwing two dumbbells at it.

State police say 24-year-old Carson Thomas allegedly threw the weights as part of a domestic dispute during a custody exchange Friday afternoon on Smith Road in the town of Brasher.

Troopers say the dumbbells damaged the vehicle’s side headlamp, hood, and side panel.

Thomas was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Brasher town court and released.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.